CM inaugurates KEMU’s Ibn-e-Sina reading room, cafeteria

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Ibn-e-Sina reading room and cafeteria of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed the hope that Mayo Hospital will be upgraded by 31st January, 2024.

“The hospital administration will take over ownership of the up-gradation work and the up-gradation work will be completed soon. I visit every floor and review the pace of ongoing work,” the CM said, adding: “New outdoor area of Mayo Hospital will also be built. We will provide as many funds which are required for the up-gradation of the hospital. Intensive care doctors are not available in the emergency. We have to bring such doctors no matter if the services of such doctors are to be availed from a foreign country.”

The CM along with the Punjab Cabinet visited the upgraded reading room and the cafeteria and reviewed the facilities being provided there. The CM went to the kitchen of the cafeteria and monitored the preparation process of the edible items.

The doctors thanked CM Naqvi for facilitating the up-gradation of the reading room and cafeteria.

The CM while talking with the doctors after the inauguration congratulated the students on getting a reading room and a new cafeteria. “Few months earlier I witnessed during my visit that the condition of the cafeteria was in bad shape, the air conditioners of the reading room were out of order, dust was all around and it was in a pathetic condition. Now the reading room has become of an international standard. Now it is your responsibility to take care of it,” he said.

Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Health, C&W, Information and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, the CM heartily congratulated the President of China, Prime Minister and other leadership on the National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

