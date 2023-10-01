BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea Sept exports fall at mildest pace in 12 months

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2023 10:34am

SEOUL: South Korea’s exports slowed their fall in September, in contrast to market expectations, marking the mildest decline in a yearlong downturn, a hopeful sign for the global economy from the bellwether industrial economy.

Overseas sales by Asia’s fourth-largest economy fell 4.4% from a year earlier to $54.66 billion, trade data showed on Sunday, compared with an 8.3% loss in August and a 9.1% decline tipped in a Reuters survey of economists.

It was the 12th consecutive month of a decline in exports but the narrowest in the streak.

The decline in China-bound shipments eased to 17.6%, the slowest in 11 months, while exports to the United States rose 8.5% and those to the European Union by 6.5%.

Exports of semiconductors fell 13.6%, the slowest in a year. Exports of cars rose 9.5%, machinery gained 9.8%, and ships jumped 15.4%.

Pakistan-South Korea trade gets significant boost

Trade Minister Bang Moon-kyu said exports continued to improve and that they were now at the “inflection point” for a transition to growth.

Imports fell 16.5% to $50.96 billion, also milder than the 22.8% drop the previous month and the median 17.6% forecast. As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of $3.70 billion in September.

It was the fourth straight month in surplus and the widest since September 2021.

South Korea's exports Trade Minister Bang Moon kyu

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea Sept exports fall at mildest pace in 12 months

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

Turkiye says ‘terrorists’ carried out bomb attack near government building

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Afghan embassy in India suspends operations

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

GCC, Pakistan sign FTA

Read more stories