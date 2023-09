Newly-elected body of KCAA takes charge of association

KARACHI: The newly elected (unopposed) Managing Committee of Karachi Customs Agents Association for the term 2023-2024 has taken over the charge of Association in its 16th Annual General Body Meeting held on 30th September 2023.

The list of the newly inducted Office Bearers and Members Managing Committee is as follows:

Office Bearers: Arshad Khurshid (President), Amir Mansha (Senior Vice President), Akhter Ali Sherwani (Vice President), Ashhad Jamal (Vice President), Faraz Ahmed Tanoli (Vice President), Saleem Ahmed Abbasi (Vice President), Muhammad Bashir (Vice President), Zahid Tanveer (Vice President), Mehmood ul Hasan Awan (General Secretary), Kh. Zeeshan Iqbal(Joint Secretary), Majid Ali Soomro (Information Secretary), Muhammad Arshad Bhatti (Finance Secretary), Abdullah Tahir (Member Managing Committee), Ahmed Shahzad Khan(Member Managing Committee), Anwar ul Haq Abbasi (Member Managing Committee), Asim Khan Jadoon (Member Managing Committee), Rana Faisal Ali (Member Managing Committee), Mirza Aban Baig (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Anas Hussain (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Ashraf Vayani (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Kamran (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Fahad Arif (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Kamran (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Mansha (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Ozair Essani (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Rizwan Meer (Member Managing Committee), Rizwan Ali (Member Managing Committee), Sajjad Khan (Member Managing Committee), Samiullah Khan Bangash (Member Managing Committee), Syed Faisal Kamran Kamal (Member Managing Committee).

