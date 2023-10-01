BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Oct 01, 2023
Pakistan

PLF holds consultative meeting

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and President of People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) Nayyar Hussain Bukhari chaired first formal consultative meeting of presidents and general secretaries of People’s Lawyers Forum of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

While addressing the meeting, Nayyar Hussain said that the lawyers of the PPP fought against the dictatorship for the restoration of democracy in the country. He said that the role of the PLF has been at the forefront for the rule of law, independent judiciary, justice, and equal provision of fundamental rights.

He said while congratulating the new provincial office bearers on assuming the responsibilities that the organisation of the PLF from the city to the centre should be completed as soon as possible.

