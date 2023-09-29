BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls, set for worst quarter in a year as energy stocks weigh

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2023 10:21am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average sank on Friday as a retreat in crude oil pulled down energy shares, keeping the stock benchmark on course for its worst quarterly performance since mid-2022.

Investors were also cautious amid uncertainty over a potential US shutdown and the ongoing auto workers strike, along with key economic data next week, including the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey and the US monthly payrolls report.

“The risks to the US economy are rising, and uncertainty is building,” Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada said.

“It’s very difficult to buy Japanese stock actively in such an environment.”

The Nikkei lost 0.11% to 31,836.24 as of the midday recess, erasing early gains on Wall Street’s overnight rally. Chip-related shares and other tech names outperformed, tracking advances for US peers.

But the drag from oil and other resource stocks overshadowed those gains, while shippers accelerated their slide after going ex-dividend.

The broader Topix fell 0.69% to 2,329.24. An index of value stocks tumbled 1.27%, while a growth stock index was flat.

The Nikkei has lost more than 4% this quarter, heading for its first quarterly decline since last September and its biggest since the previous June.

Japan’s Nikkei dragged lower by chip shares amid rising US yields

Japan’s stock benchmark hit its highest since early 1990 at 3,3772.89 in mid June, and has slid about 5% since the most recent peak in the middle of this month. For the week, the Nikkei is down 1.75%.

Shippers, which pay the highest dividends among Japanese stocks, tumbled 4.5% to be the worst performer by far among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups. Oil and coal producers were next with a 3.7% slide.

At the other end, precision machinery makers gained 0.5% to lead gainers. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, surged 3.5% to be the Nikkei’s top performer.

Chip-testing equipment giant Tokyo Electron advanced 2.18%.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls, set for worst quarter in a year as energy stocks weigh

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

COAS tells Punjab Apex Committee: Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

‘Possible’ CPEC ‘rollback’: Jilani refutes speculation

Read more stories