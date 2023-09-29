BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Sep 29, 2023
Pakistan

Navy celebrates World Maritime Day

Press Release Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy celebrated World Maritime Day (WMD) 2023. The theme of WMD for this year is “MARPOL at 50 - Our commitment goes on” that reflects the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) long history of protecting the marine environment from impact of shipping through a robust regulatory framework.

In his message on World Maritime Day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi emphasized on aligning national objectives with the ongoing global shift towards sustainable and green marine practices with determination, commitment, and resolve. He also urged all the stakeholders to embrace these evolving paradigms. Naval Chief reiterated Pakistan Navy’s steadfast dedication to ensure maritime safety and upholding environmental mandates.

On this occasion, Pakistan Navy organized a range of activities to highlight the significance of maritime sector. Major events included a seminar cum webinar organized at Pakistan Navy War College Lahore under the auspices of Maritime Centre of Excellence. Seminar was attended by students and faculty of various universities and think tanks.

During the seminar, prize distribution for 4th Inter University Essay Competition was also held. National Institute of Maritime affairs (NIMA) organized seminar/ webinar at Bahria University Islamabad Campus which included expert talks by maritime professionals, policymakers and maritime researchers.

Other activities across PN units included awareness walks, Karachi harbour cleaning, maritime awareness lectures at Bahria Colleges/ Universities and Essay competitions at Field Commands.

A comprehensive media awareness campaign on World Maritime Day was also launched highlighting the theme and potential of maritime sector of Pakistan. Events organized on World Maritime Day play an important role in enhancing maritime awareness among the masses.

Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of the importance of creating maritime awareness and exploiting full potential of Blue Economy. On this important day, PN pledge to optimally contribute towards sustainable development of maritime sector in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

