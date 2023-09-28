BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Murray crashes out to De Minaur in China Open first round

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2023 08:48pm

BEIJING: Andy Murray squandered three match points against Australia’s Alex De Minaur before crashing out in the first round of the China Open in Beijing on Thursday.

Murray cut a frustrated figure throughout the match and earned a warning from the umpire after repeatedly hurling his racquet to the ground on his way to a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 defeat.

The former world number one lost his opening service game and handed the first set to the 24-year-old Australian with a limp forehand into the net.

The two-time Wimbledon champion found his groove in the second, easing a passing shot past a stranded De Minaur to gain a decisive break of serve and force a deciding set.

Murray broke again early but could not convert three match points before sending a forehand long to lose the tie-break 8-6.

The 36-year-old Scot has suffered multiple injuries in recent years and had career-saving surgery in 2019 that fitted him with a metal hip.

De Minaur will play either world number three Daniil Medvedev or American Tommy Paul in the second round.

The China Open is being held for the first time since 2019 following the end of Beijing’s isolationist zero-Covid policy. The men’s tournament has attracted a host of big names including seven of the world’s eight top-ranked players.

A notable omission is world number one Novak Djokovic who this month said without elaborating that he would not be competing in China this year.

The women’s event will get underway this week after its global governing body ended its boycott of China.

The WTA had halted its engagements in the country after Chinese player Peng Shuai made sexual assault allegations against a top government official.

