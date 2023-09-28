BAFL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Sep 28, 2023
Hong Kong stocks down at open

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2023 01:10pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday morning following a tepid lead from Wall Street, with investors keeping a wary eye on China’s property sector after troubled developer Evergrande suspended trading in the city again.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 24.79 points, to 17,587.08.

Hong Kong stocks tumble in opening trade

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.34 percent, or 10.44 points, to 3,117.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.26 percent, or 5.00 points, to 1,906.98.

