Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/           Dividend/            Dispatched/
                          Ending                Bonus                  Credit on
================================================================================
TPL Insurance Ltd.        31.12.2023            30% Interim Cash
                                                Dividend              26.09.2023
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills
Limited                   30.09.2023            250% Interim Cash
                                                Dividend              27.09.2023
Mari Petroleum Ltd.       30.06.2023            580% Final Cash
                                                Dividend              27.09.2023
================================================================================

