Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
TPL Insurance Ltd. 31.12.2023 30% Interim Cash
Dividend 26.09.2023
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills
Limited 30.09.2023 250% Interim Cash
Dividend 27.09.2023
Mari Petroleum Ltd. 30.06.2023 580% Final Cash
Dividend 27.09.2023
================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments