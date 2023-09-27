BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil undervalued, prices could rise by $100/T

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 05:42pm

MUMBAI: Palm oil prices could rise by at least $100 per metric ton in the next 4 to 6 months as growth in supplies slows and as demand from the food and biodiesel industry rises, a leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke told an industry conference.

“Palm oil prices declined of late. At around $820 free on board basis they are currently undervalued. It appears that only a few triggers are needed to push prices higher,” Mielke said.

Palm ends lower on weaker rival oils

Growth in palm oil production has slowed down and global production is likely to rise by just 1.3 million metric tons in 2023/24 season starting from Oct. 1, he said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil undervalued, prices could rise by $100/T

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Indus Motor Company announces another plant shutdown

Oil prices climb $1 as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Read more stories