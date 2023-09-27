BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
Assets beyond means case: AC summons Dar on Oct 10

Fazal Sher Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: In light of a Supreme Court judgment that struck down amendments made to the accountability law, the Accountability Court, on Tuesday, summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister in the assets beyond means case on October 10.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, issued a summons to Ishaq Dar in assets beyond mean case on October 10.

The reference was filed by the NAB against him in September 2017 on the recommendations of the Supreme Court in its Panama Papers case verdict. Former National Bank President (NBP) president Saeed Ahmed, and Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood, the directors of Ishaq Dar’s Hajveri Modaraba are the co-accused in the same case.

The same court, in December 2017, declared Dar, a proclaimed offender as he failed to appear before the court, despite repeated summons. The PML-N leader returned to the country on September 26, 2017, and appeared before the court.

The court sent a reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others on November 21, 2022, back to the NAB in the wake of amendment made by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

