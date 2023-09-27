Punjab govt approves Rs500m endowment fund for artists

LAHORE: In a significant stride towards recognizing the invaluable contributions of artists, singers, writers, and other creative individuals, the Punjab Cabinet has granted approval for the establishment of Rs 500 million endowment fund. This fund is poised to extend its benefits to all members of the artistic community.

A delegation of artists convened with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, at the Chief Minister’s Office. Chief Minister Naqvi attentively listened to the concerns raised by the artists and assured them of prompt resolutions.

He affirmed that the disbursement of funds for this endowment is imminent, underscoring his commitment to the welfare of artists.

Addressing the delegation, the CM Naqvi empathetically acknowledged the absence of a pension system for artists, highlighting their unwavering dedication even in their advanced years. Furthermore, the CM pledged to review actionable recommendations put forth by the artists, acknowledging their pivotal role in garnering international acclaim for the nation.

He emphasized the government’s steadfast support for artists and singers, reflecting their crucial significance in the cultural landscape. Notably, concerted efforts are underway to enhance the quality of stage productions.

The CM expressed a collaborative approach in advocating for the welfare of journalists alongside artists, recognizing the vital roles they play in society. He elucidated that while the temporary ban on stage dramas was instated in response to explicit content, the ultimate goal remains reform rather than harm to the industry. Stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been formulated to regulate stage plays, ensuring their content aligns with appropriate standards.

The delegation members extended their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Minister Amir Mir, and other ministers for the establishment of the Rs 500 million endowment fund, recognizing it as a significant step forward for the artistic community. Resham, Aurangzeb Laghari, Rashid Mehmood, Kaleem Parvez, Shehzad Rafiq, Hasan Murad, Iftikhar Thakur, Gushi Khan, Arif Lohar, Waris Baig, Tarannum Naz, Ayub Khawar, Nasir Adeeb, Naeem Tahir, Javed Rizvi, Ruhi Khan, Parvaiz Raza, Zulfiqar Ali, and other distinguished artists were part of the delegation.

Moreover, the CM conducted an extensive visit to inspect the progress of the Sialkot Motorway, a project crucial for linking Gujranwala with Lahore. Accompanied by a team, Chief Minister Naqvi traversed the 15.2 km stretch from Benazir Chowk to Wahandu in an ordinary vehicle, meticulously examining the earthwork and stone-laying advancements, as well as under-construction bridges along the route.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023