TDAP organises NETP session in Mirpur

MIRPUR: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organised a successful session of National Exporters Training Program (NETP) in Mirpur - AJK on 23rd September for the manufacturers and exporters of pharmaceuticals, furniture, rice, beauty products, cosmetics and services sector.

The session was organized in collaboration with Mirpur Chambers of Commerce and Industry AJK.

Syed Sabir Hussain shah, President Mirpur Chambers of Commerce and Industry presented welcome remarks and brief about industry of AJK.

The session started with the speech of G.M Shakir, Assistant Manager/

In charge TDAP Mirpur who highlighted the role of TDAP in export promotion and facilitation.

The session was attended by prominent businessmen and small exporters of AJK and members of the associations.

