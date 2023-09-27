Crucial Role of Newspapers in Combating Fake News & Upholding Democracy

TEXT: Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan stands as a beacon of hope, guaranteeing fundamental freedoms that underpin a thriving democracy. It highlights the rights to freedom of speech, expression, and a free press, safeguarding these rights against reasonable restrictions imposed by the law. This provision constitutes the bedrock upon which the democratic edifice of Pakistan stands, allowing its citizens to be well-informed and active participants in the nation’s growth.

Article 19-A of the constitution further strengthens the right to information. It affirms that every citizen shall have the right to access information on all matters of public importance, subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by the law. Together, these constitutional provisions underscore the critical role of newspapers and journalism in a democratic society.

The cornerstone of a robust and vibrant democracy lies in the unfettered freedom of expression and a free press. Independent newspapers with unwavering editorial policies and steadfast adherence to journalistic ethics play an indispensable role in strengthening the democratic fabric of any nation. The significance of newspapers has become even more prominent in the face of the recent proliferation of digital media platforms and social networking sites, many of which grapple with issues of credibility, truthfulness, and relevance in the dissemination of news and information.

Newspapers, in particular, occupy a unique and irreplaceable space within a democratic system. They serve as catalysts for constructive debate, offering a platform for diverse segments of society to voice their opinions on matters of political, economic, religious, social, and other policy concerns. In a media landscape comprising television, radio, print, and online sources, newspapers have established themselves as paragons of accurate and robust reporting, independence, and accountability.

Intergraf, a prominent European printing industry association, underscores the democratic importance of printed newspapers within the European Union. Printed newspapers reach an estimated 30% of people in the EU-27, encompassing more than 130 million individuals. This outreach ensures the participation and informed decision-making of all citizens in public debates and elections, preserving their right to choose how they consume news and information.

In a democracy, principles such as the rule of law, citizens’ rights, fair and free elections, and the protection of individual rights can only be upheld and safeguarded through a free press. Newspapers also serve as educators for voters, providing them, insights into politics, parties, politicians, and their policies so the citizens can make well-informed and well-thought decisions. This becomes even more important in view of our own general elections scheduled for January 2024.

Journalists employed by newspapers possess a formidable array of skills, including research acumen and critical thinking. The best journalists know which questions to ask, which leads to pursue, and how to rigorously fact-check their findings. Another pivotal role of a free press is to serve as a watchdog over governments and powerful institutions, exposing instances of corruption and violations of human rights a duty that is indispensable for the health of democracy.

The enduring confidence expressed by readers in the factual content of newspapers underscores their continued relevance, even in the digital age.

According to the Euro- barometer survey on fake news and disinformation, the traditional media including print, television and radio remains the most trusted source of news at 60% + for each media. In contrast, online sources of news are the least trusted at 26%.

In an age dominated by social media, where misinformation and sensationalism often run rampant, newspapers stand as bastions of authenticity, well-researched reporting, and fact-based journalism. They adhere to rigorous editorial standards and invest in thorough investigations, ensuring that the stories they publish are backed by verifiable facts and statistics. This commitment to accuracy and reliability not only bolsters democracy by providing citizens with trustworthy information but also contributes to the development of a more informed and responsible society. In the battle against fake news, newspapers remain a beacon of truth, serving as a vital counterbalance to the unchecked spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

Research conducted over the last four years by the European E-Read on the impact of digitization on reading practices, known as the Stavanger Declaration, suggests that detailed and research-based stories in newspapers offer superior benefits for comprehension, concentration, and critical thinking compared to reading from screens. The transition from paper to digital is not neutral; comprehension and concentration are often stronger when reading from paper, particularly when time constraints apply.

Furthermore, a meta-study involving 54 studies with over 170,000 participants indicates that comprehension of long-form informational text is consistently more effective when read on paper than on screens. Reading newspapers, whether in print or digitally, has far-reaching effects beyond mere information consumption, including fostering mental focus, patience, discipline, enhancing linguistic knowledge, and contributing to personal well-being.

Newspapers, as the oldest mass communication medium, have the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience, regardless of income or educational background. They have traditionally served as invaluable sources of information about local, regional, national, and international events. Beyond merely presenting facts, newspapers excel at interpreting and explaining complex issues, offering readers a nuanced understanding of various topics.

Newspapers also play a vital role in raising public awareness. They have been instrumental in educating the masses on health, commerce, education, social responsibilities, public safety laws, environmental concerns, hygiene, labor rights, disaster management, and civic issues. Newspapers have consistently defended citizens’ rights, especially during times of military dictatorship or civilian government challenges.

Beyond their role in information dissemination, newspapers facilitate social activities, such as matrimonial and personal advertisements, becoming an indispensable part of daily life. Classified advertisements, community announcements, and communal notices constitute significant components of newspaper content. Features on sports, education, campus news, cultural events, music, dance, drama, literature, and fine arts enrich the reading experience, offering comprehensive insights into the happenings in the community.

Modern newspapers allocate space for readers to voice their opinions through letters to the editor sections. This should be considered as the initial example of citizens, journalism that allows readers to express their grievances or appreciation concerning reports or incidents within society. Additionally, newspapers inform readers about political activities, new laws, rules, and regulations that impact society.

For students, reading newspapers is particularly advantageous. It exposes them to a wide range of topics, enhances their oratory skills, and fosters active participation in speeches, debates, and conversations. Daily newspaper reading not only broadens students’ understanding but also improves their vocabulary and familiarity with various writing styles and reporting techniques, which they may not find through social media news formats.

Given the pivotal role newspapers play in fostering an informed citizenry and preserving democratic values, it is imperative that the government extends its support to print industry by providing special grants, concession on printing paper and material, reasonable advertisements as compared to other communication media as it is the easiest, most accessible and less cost medium for creating awareness in the masses besides providing education, information and entertainment to the citizens.

