BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 92.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
HUBC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.32%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
OGDC 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.58%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 89.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab

Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

TEXT: Newspapers are the most authentic source of accurate information, and therefore have been, are, and will remain an important part of every society. The importance of newspapers in raising public awareness is unquestionable.

Newspapers have played a pivotal role in every society in promoting free democratic values. In the Pakistan Movement, newspapers played a crucial role in raising awareness among the people of the importance of a separate homeland.

In developed societies, newspapers are still printed and sold with great enthusiasm. The habit of reading newspapers has declined in the digital age, but it cannot be completely eradicated. Newspapers provide easy and affordable access to accurate and authentic information. Despite the rise of electronic and digital media, newspapers remain a great source of information for readers.

By reading newspapers, one can gain awareness of various economic and social issues. Reading newspapers also expands the reader’s exposure to language and vocabulary.

Newspapers are the most authentic source of accurate information, therefore newspapers were, are and will remain an important part of every society. The importance of newspapers for raising public awareness is unquestionable. Newspapers have played an unforgettable role in every society for the promotion of free democratic values. In Pakistan movement, newspapers played an important role in raising awareness of the importance of a separate homeland among the people. In developed societies, newspapers are still being printed and sold with full gusto. The habit of newspaper reading, has diminished in the digital age, but it cannot be eradicated by any means. Newspapers provide easy and affordable access to accurate and authentic information. Despite electronic and digital media, newspapers are still a great source of information for readers. By studying newspapers one gets awareness of various economic and social issues. The reader's access to the language and vocabulary is also widened by reading newspapers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mohsin Naqvi National Newspaper Readership Day

Comments

1000 characters

National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab

Jul-Aug period: Borrowing from multiple financing sources stands at $3.206bn

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

‘Fair’ polls remarks: PM says he was ‘misquoted’

Senate panel demands ECP announce election schedule

All parties, including PTI, free to join polls: govt

PBC underscores need for renegotiating transit trade with Kabul

‘Dasu transmission line corruption’: NTDC BoD body given 2 more weeks to finalise recommendations

Read more stories