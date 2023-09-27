National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab

TEXT: Newspapers are the most authentic source of accurate information, and therefore have been, are, and will remain an important part of every society. The importance of newspapers in raising public awareness is unquestionable.

Newspapers have played a pivotal role in every society in promoting free democratic values. In the Pakistan Movement, newspapers played a crucial role in raising awareness among the people of the importance of a separate homeland.

In developed societies, newspapers are still printed and sold with great enthusiasm. The habit of reading newspapers has declined in the digital age, but it cannot be completely eradicated. Newspapers provide easy and affordable access to accurate and authentic information. Despite the rise of electronic and digital media, newspapers remain a great source of information for readers.

By reading newspapers, one can gain awareness of various economic and social issues. Reading newspapers also expands the reader’s exposure to language and vocabulary.

