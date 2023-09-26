BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Sep 26, 2023
19th Asian women’s Cricket Games: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by five wickets

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: Bangladesh women team beat Pakistan by five wickets to secure the bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games women’s cricket event at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Monday, says a message received here.

Pakistan, who had won gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 editions, finished on fourth spot in the event.

After being put into bat, Pakistan managed to score 64 for nine in 20 overs. All-rounder Aliya Riaz top-scored for her side with 17 from 18 balls, hit two fours. Captain Nida Dar (14, 18b, 1x4), Sadaf Shamas (13, 26b, 1x4) and Natalia Pervaiz (11, 24b) were the other batters to enter double figures.

For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter took three wickets for 16, while Sanjida Akter bagged two wickets.

In reply, Bangladesh lost five wickets and it took them 18.2 overs to achieve the modest target. Shorna top-scored for her side with an unbeaten 14 runs off 33 balls.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu was the top wicket-taker, taking three wickets for 10 runs from four overs.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by five wickets

Pakistan 64-9, 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 17; Shorna Akter 3-16, Sanjida Akter 2-11);

Bangladesh 65-5, 18.2 overs (Shorna Akter 14 not out; Nashra Sundhu 3-10).

