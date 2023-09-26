KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 25, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Attock Refinery 526,525 254
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 526,525 254
Msmaniar Financials Citi Pharma Ltd 25,000 21
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 21
HH Misbah Sec. Ghani Value Glas 208 34.75
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 208 34.75
Fikrees Int. Ind.Ltd.XD 4,000 89
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 89
MRA Securities Maple Leaf 14,500 30
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 14,500 30
Msmaniar Financials Octopus Digital 20,000 37.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 37.5
Arif Habib Ltd. Pak Hotels 20,000 220.04
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 220.04
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Oilfields 259,080 440
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 259,080 440
Aba Ali H. Sec. The Searle Company 5,000 37.02
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 37.02
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 874,313
===========================================================================================
