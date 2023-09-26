KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 25, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Fawad Yusuf Sec. Attock Refinery 526,525 254 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 526,525 254 Msmaniar Financials Citi Pharma Ltd 25,000 21 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 21 HH Misbah Sec. Ghani Value Glas 208 34.75 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 208 34.75 Fikrees Int. Ind.Ltd.XD 4,000 89 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 89 MRA Securities Maple Leaf 14,500 30 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 14,500 30 Msmaniar Financials Octopus Digital 20,000 37.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 37.5 Arif Habib Ltd. Pak Hotels 20,000 220.04 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 220.04 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Oilfields 259,080 440 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 259,080 440 Aba Ali H. Sec. The Searle Company 5,000 37.02 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 37.02 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 874,313 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023