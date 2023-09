HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Monday following losses on Wall Street, dragged by ongoing concerns about Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.08 percent, or 195.75 points, to 17,861.70.

Hong Kong stocks open with another loss

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.37 percent, or 11.63 points to 3,120.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.26 percent, or 4.91 points, to 1,908.62.