World Cup 2023: Pak squad to leave for India on Wednesday

Muhammad Saleem Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were forced to change their World Cup travel plans as the host India has still not issued visas to the Pakistani squad.

As per plans, Pakistan squad for World Cup was scheduled to fly to Dubai early next week before leaving for India ahead of their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29. However, the team has now planned to fly to Dubai and leave for Hyderabad (India) from Wednesday next due to the reason that visas haven’t been issued.

The ICC World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 5. Moreover, the PCB has confirmed the team management for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 that will be played in India in October and November.

Pakistan begins their campaign on 6th October when they play the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Player support personnel: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (Director – Pakistan men’s team), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Usman Anwari (security manager), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

Pakistan is scheduled to depart for Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. Babar Azam’s side will play their first warm-up on 29th September against New Zealand and the second and last against Australia on 3rd October.

Team director Mickey Arthur will join the side by 30th September.

