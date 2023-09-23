Habib University unveils new space for collaborative learning

Habib University on Saturday unveiled Horizon – a learning space co-designed in partnership with experts from prestigious institutions such as Stanford d.school.

“This initiative signifies a significant pedagogical shift in education, promoting open and collaborative environments that foster innovation,” said Wasif Rizvi, President of Habib University.

The event, titled ‘Unveiling the Horizon,’ was a collaborative endeavor between the University and its associates. Guests included Amir Paracha, CEO of Unilever Pakistan Limited, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO of Nutshell Group, and Umar Ahsan Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance, along with senior management from Habib University.

Rizvi expressed his gratitude to the community for coming forward and contributing to the cause of education.

“The strength of a community lies not only in its shared values but in its commitment to nurturing the minds of its future through the development of robust educational infrastructure,” he said while talking of the university’s vision.

Talking of the environmental need that inspired the newest addition to Habib University’s campus, he elaborated that, “Higher education is the bridge to a brighter tomorrow, where innovation, knowledge, and creativity flourish. Almost 97% of Pakistani students represent the state-owned education sector and yet they get overshadowed by private school students who occupy 90% of seats in good universities. HU would want equity to be most pronounced in the education sector and our mission is to enable students to come together in terms of capacity building and readiness for opportunities. Horizon is all set to unlock the doors of possibilities for each student at HU and learners across the board, through an enabling environment.”

“Habib University is changing the context for students to learn.” Amir Paracha emphasised the importance of transforming education to meet global expectations.

“In the age of human capital, employees are not resources; they are the competitive advantage that sets organizations apart. Let’s reframe our thinking: employees are not costs to be minimized but investments to be maximized, especially from the education sector.”

Umar Ahsan Khan from Dawlance said, “In the world of today, education is the most essential tool for achieving success and making a difference. At the workplace, the difference between a well-educated youngster and a poor one is visible and becomes the sole reason for his or her expedited growth or the lack of it. Investing in education yields the greatest returns, both for individuals and for society. Habib University is a pioneer in introducing the liberal arts education model in Pakistan, which is highly effective and needs to become the pilot model for our college education across the country.”

Dr. Sarah Stein Greenberg from Stanford d.School commenting on the importance of spatial design for modern-day students’ learning said, “Modern education demands modern spaces. Thoughtfully designed environments are the launch pads for students’ intellectual journeys. Spatial design is the secret ingredient that turns educational spaces into vibrant ecosystems of exploration and growth.”

A ‘Visual Display of HU Student’s Journey, co-designed by Student Success and Academic Affairs teams was also presented by the students and alumni.

Habib University (HU) is a private university located in Karachi, Pakistan.

Funded by the House of Habib, the Habib University Foundation was established in 2010, and was chartered in 2012 as an independent university.

Based on a 6.3-acre (295,800 sq ft.) campus in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, it is a multi-disciplinary university offering undergraduate degrees in science, engineering, arts, humanities, and social sciences.

It has a strong liberal arts focus and requires all its students to take a set of courses consisting of sociology, history, philosophy, and anthropology.