BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says ‘senior’ Russian naval officers killed in HQ attack

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2023 03:25pm

KYIV: Ukraine on Saturday said dozens including senior Russian navy commanders died or were injured when it staged a missile attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol a day earlier.

Ukraine struck the headquarters on Friday, sparking a huge fire.

“The details of the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and the result is dozens of dead and wounded occupants, including senior fleet commanders,” the Ukrainian army said.

It said the strike happened when “a meeting of the Russian navy’s leadership” was going on.

Kyiv’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed the attack killed “at least nine people” in comments to Voice of America, including generals.

AFP is not able to verify this information.

Russian attack on Ukrainian town west of Donetsk injures 13

Budanov declined to say if Western-made missiles were used in the attack.

Russia has said one of its servicemen was missing after the attack.

Kyiv has vowed to take back Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

RUssia Ukraine war Russian defence ministry Ukraine’s General Staff Crimean port Kyiv's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says ‘senior’ Russian naval officers killed in HQ attack

Closed industrial units: Minister advocates payment of power bills in instalments

Cipher case: IHC to hear Imran’s bail plea on Monday

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

US says it expects India to work with Canada on murder case

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

Finance Minister launches ‘Centralized Gateway Platform’

Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

Read more stories