JI chief reiterates demand for reduction in power tariff

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Siraj-ul-Haq addressing the sit-in protest in front of Governor House on the second day on Friday reiterated the demand for reduction in electricity tariff and overall prices of different commodities.

“We will start sit-in in front of Governor House Quetta after conclusion of the protest here [in front of Lahore Governor House] on Saturday [tomorrow],” he said, vowing to persist in the struggle until the rights of the people are duly addressed.

The JI is staging a three-day sit-in protest as part of its ongoing campaign against inflation. Haq called for making public the agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), saying they had been signed to protect the interests of the companies and by taking kick-backs.

The former rulers, he said, allowed the IPPs functioning solely for their own financial gain, disregarding their cost implications on the financially vulnerable. He questioned the rationale behind choosing imported fuel projects when the country had enough resources for producing cheap electricity.

He said the previous five years brought destruction in every sector. The PDM and the PPP government 16-month tenure was the continuation of the PTI rule, he said, adding those who had led rallies against hikes in prices eventually multiplied the inflation after coming into power.

He lamented that the government had sought approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) even to allow struggling consumers to pay their hefty bills in installments, asserting that the nation’s sovereignty had been compromised at the hands of international lending agencies and foreign powers.

Haq urged the government to shift its focus from sending high bills to consumers towards addressing the billions lost due to line losses and power theft. He pointed out that the ruling elite benefited from free electricity, resulting in significant losses to the national treasury, while the burden fell on the impoverished citizens.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri-Moghaddam paid a visit to the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) at Mansoorah.

During their meeting, they engaged in discussions regarding the current state of affairs in the region, the relationship between Pakistan and Iran, and areas of shared interest. The JI leader warmly embraced the recent positive developments in Saudi Arabia’s relations with Iran, emphasizing the crucial need for unity within the Ummah.

He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between Iran and Pakistan to combat Islamophobia on a global scale. The JI leader highlighted the deep-rooted ties between two neighboring nations, based on mutual respect and brotherhood. He stressed the joint responsibility of both countries to promote peace and prosperity for their people and the wider region.

Expressing gratitude, the Iranian diplomat extended his thanks to the JI leader for his warm reception and lauded the JI’s contributions to fostering unity within the Muslim Ummah.

Maqbool Sep 23, 2023 08:50am
Constant increases in Electricity, Sui Gas and Petrol rates commitments were made to IMF by our democratic elected representatives and passed by parliament. Not taxing specially sectors like retail, agriculture, reaL estate, pensions, special sectors are the reasons for this.
