PPP ousts Latif Khosa from CEC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has ousted Sardar Latif Khosa from central executive committee (CEC) and suspended his party membership on Friday.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari confirmed the development, saying the decision was taken after lawyer Khosa failed to reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party last week.

On September 14, Khosa was issued a show-cause notice for ‘defending/pleading and representing (the) head of another political party without prior approval of (party) leadership. Previously, Khosa had also been served a show-cause notice for giving a statement in favour of the PTI chief.

