Cotton spot rate loses Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,800 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 17,300 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,700 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 1400 bales of Tando Adam, 2000 bales of Shahdad Pur, 2000 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 3000 bales of Salehpat, 2000 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Dehrki were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali, 600 bales of Hasil Pur, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 600 bales of Ali Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Layyah, 800 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund, 2200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,600 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Bahawalpur were sold in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,100 per maund, 1600 bales of Chishtian were sold in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,300 per maund, 220 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,300 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,100 to Rs 19,200 per maund, 800 bales of Gojra, 600 bales of Samunderi, were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 2800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,250 per maund, 1800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund and 3400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 383 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023