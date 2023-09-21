BAFL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.32%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
CNERGY 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.12%)
DGKC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.26%)
FABL 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
FCCL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
GGL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
HBL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
MLCF 30.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (5.47%)
OGDC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.58%)
PAEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.68%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
PIOC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.35%)
PPL 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
PRL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
SSGC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.06%)
UNITY 24.59 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.09%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Game of Thrones’ author, other writers sue ChatGPT creator over copyrights

Published 21 Sep, 2023 03:14pm
George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015. Photo: Reuters
George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015. Photo: Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: ‘Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin and other best-selling fiction writers have filed a class-action lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the tech startup of violating their copyrights to fuel its generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The Authors Guild, an organization representing writers, and several novelists including Martin, John Grisham and Jodi Picoult, accused the California-based company of using their books “without permission” to train ChatGPT’s “large language models,” algorithms capable of producing human-sounding text responses based on simple queries, according to the lawsuit.

“And at the heart of these algorithms is systematic theft on a massive scale,” said the complaint, filed Tuesday in a New York federal court.

Harry Potter series, another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel coming to Max streaming service

Numerous other lawsuits have been filed by artists, organizations and coders against OpenAI and its competitors, with the plaintiffs claiming their work has been ripped off.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The firm’s language models “endanger fiction writers’ ability to make a living, in that the (models) allow anyone to generate – automatically and freely (or very cheaply) – texts that they would otherwise pay writers to create,” Tuesday’s complaint read.

ChatGPT can be used to produce “derivative works,” imitating the style of writers, it added.

“Unfairly, and perversely, without Plaintiffs’ copyrighted works on which to ‘train’ their (language models), Defendants would have no commercial product with which to damage – if not usurp – the market for these professional authors’ works,” the complaint said.

“Defendants’ willful copying thus makes Plaintiffs’ works into engines of their own destruction.”

The Authors Guild and the writers are seeking a ban on the use of copyrighted books to develop language models “without express authorization,” as well as damages.

OpenAI has relied on mountains of texts found online to power its chatbot but has not specified exactly which sites and writings have been used.

OpenAI has been the subject of several complaints since the success of ChatGPT last year, including one from computer engineers who also sued Microsoft, its main investor, and the GitHub platform.

In January, artists filed a class-action lawsuit against DreamUp, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, three image-generating AI models programmed with art found online.

Microsoft announced this month that it would provide legal protection for customers sued for copyright infringement over content generated by its AI tools.

Game of Thrones OpenAI ChatGPT

Comments

1000 characters

‘Game of Thrones’ author, other writers sue ChatGPT creator over copyrights

Dr Shamshad shares salient features of draft SOEs policy

Collect more taxes from the wealthy, protect the poor: IMF chief to Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

After UAE restriction, TOMCL says will continue meat exports to UAE via sea

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi sealed

Iran president says Saudi ties with Israel would betray Palestinians

Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

Sri Lanka August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Oil falls as US rate hike expectations offset tight supply outlook

Read more stories