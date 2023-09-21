Interfaith harmony: Punjab police, Christian leaders working together: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that Punjab police and Christian community leaders are working together to promote interfaith harmony and through mutual cooperation and joint measures, malicious activities are being eradicated by eliminating negative propaganda. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that having opinion difference is a basic human and social instinct, the feeling of security starts with trusting each other, use of the religion card for any personal act and revenge is very inappropriate, and punishable crime.

Dr Usman Anwar further said that for a safe and peaceful Punjab and promotion of interfaith harmony, we all have to trust each other. Punjab police has set up Meesaq Centers for interfaith harmony and solving the problems of the minority community especially Christian citizens, through the platform of which the provision of policing services to the Christian citizens on a priority basis and solving their problems is being ensured.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the citizens of the Christian community are the great sons of our country, leaders and citizens with equal rights, with their mutual cooperation and joint actions, negative propaganda and malicious activities will be eliminated.

These views were expressed by the IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar during a meeting with Christian community leaders, priests and Christian scholars at the Central Police Office on Wednesday. During the meeting, the formation of the Meesaq Council for close contact with the Christian leaders came under discussion.

According to details, Christian community leaders, bishops and eminent Christian scholars visited the Central Police Office.

The delegation of Christian leaders from across the province included pastors and bishops. Christian religious leaders during meeting with IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the services of Punjab Police for providing protection to Christian citizens. While talking, the Christian leaders said that the Punjab Police provided complete protection to human lives by controlling the extremist elements in some cities including Jaranwala. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar thanked the Christian leaders and inquired about the problems. Senior officers including Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Security Kamran Adil, AIG Operations Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shehzad and DPO Sargodha Faisal Kamran were also present.

