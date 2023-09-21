KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 20, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== JS Global Capital Ltd. Air Link Commun 400,000 22.27 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 22.27 Alfalah CLSA Securities (Pvt.) Ltd. Aisha Steel Mill 520,000 6.15 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 6.15 First Street Capital (Pvt.) Ltd. EMCO Industries 100,000 36.7 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 36.7 Integrated Equities Ltd. Ghani Value Glas 300,000 32.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 32.5 Ocean Securities Ltd. LSE Proptech Ltd 109,365 3.8 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 109,365 3.8 Ocean Securities Ltd. LSE Ventures Limited 312,040 6.8 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 312,040 6.8 Axis Global Ltd. Netsol Tech. 1,000 83.4 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 83.4 Axis Global Ltd. Pak Petroleum 179 73.61 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 179 73.61 Axis Global Ltd. Pak Refinery 5,000 14.95 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 14.95 Intermarket Securities Ltd TPL Properties 1,000,000 14.4 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 14.4 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,747,584 ===========================================================================================

