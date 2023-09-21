KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 20, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Capital Ltd. Air Link Commun 400,000 22.27
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 22.27
Alfalah CLSA
Securities (Pvt.) Ltd. Aisha Steel Mill 520,000 6.15
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 6.15
First Street Capital
(Pvt.) Ltd. EMCO Industries 100,000 36.7
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 36.7
Integrated Equities Ltd. Ghani Value Glas 300,000 32.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 32.5
Ocean Securities Ltd. LSE Proptech Ltd 109,365 3.8
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 109,365 3.8
Ocean Securities Ltd. LSE Ventures Limited 312,040 6.8
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 312,040 6.8
Axis Global Ltd. Netsol Tech. 1,000 83.4
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 83.4
Axis Global Ltd. Pak Petroleum 179 73.61
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 179 73.61
Axis Global Ltd. Pak Refinery 5,000 14.95
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 14.95
Intermarket Securities
Ltd TPL Properties 1,000,000 14.4
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 14.4
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,747,584
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
