Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 20, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Capital Ltd.       Air Link Commun                          400,000         22.27
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               400,000         22.27
Alfalah CLSA
Securities (Pvt.) Ltd.       Aisha Steel Mill                         520,000          6.15
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               520,000          6.15
First Street Capital
 (Pvt.) Ltd.                 EMCO Industries                          100,000          36.7
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               100,000          36.7
Integrated Equities Ltd.     Ghani Value Glas                         300,000          32.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               300,000          32.5
Ocean Securities Ltd.        LSE Proptech Ltd                         109,365           3.8
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               109,365           3.8
Ocean Securities Ltd.        LSE Ventures Limited                     312,040           6.8
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               312,040           6.8
Axis Global Ltd.             Netsol Tech.                               1,000          83.4
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000          83.4
Axis Global Ltd.             Pak Petroleum                                179         73.61
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                   179         73.61
Axis Global Ltd.             Pak Refinery                               5,000         14.95
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 5,000         14.95
Intermarket Securities 
Ltd                          TPL Properties                         1,000,000          14.4
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000,000          14.4
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         2,747,584
===========================================================================================

