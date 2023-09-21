Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f Trading Payment/Ren Discount
==================================================================================================
The Searle Company
Limited (SEARLR2) 31-Aug-23 21-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 Prem. 25.00/-
==================================================================================================
