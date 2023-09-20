BAFL 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
BIPL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 43.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.71%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
HBL 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
HUBC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.3%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
PIOC 84.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.57%)
PRL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
SSGC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
TRG 89.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.96%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,582 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.38%)
BR30 16,250 Decreased By -93 (-0.57%)
KSE100 45,829 Decreased By -81.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 16,073 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s first lady at UN: help bring ‘abducted’ children home

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2023 12:42pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Ukraine’s first lady urged world leaders on Tuesday to help return Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, where she said they are being indoctrinated and deprived of their national identity.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Olena Zelenska said that more than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been transferred by force or deported to Russia or occupied territories.

So far, only 386 have been brought back.

In Russia, “they were told that their parents don’t need them, that their country doesn’t need them, that nobody is waiting for them,” Zelenska said.

“The abducted children were told that they are no longer Ukrainian children, that they are Russian children.”

In his address to the General Assembly earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky went further, calling Russia’s actions genocidal. “We are trying to get children back home but time goes by. What will happen to them?” he asked.

“Those children in Russia are taught to hate Ukraine, and all ties with their families are broken,” Zelensky added. “This is clearly a genocide.”

Russia denies the allegations, saying instead it has saved Ukrainian children from the horrors of the war.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children. Another warrant was issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges.

Sexual violence

More than 500 children have been killed since Russia invaded its neighbor more than a year and a half ago, and hundreds of others have been maimed or wounded, according to Zelenska.

Ukrainian authorities are also investigating over 230 cases of sexual violence by Russian soldiers against civilians, including 13 children, according to the first lady.

UN chief convenes ‘no nonsense’ climate summit, without China or US

She said the child victims include 12 girls and one boy, with the youngest victim only four years old at the time of the crime.

“I am turning to the UN secretary-general and the entire organization to help us save Ukrainian children,” Zelenska pleaded.

“Help us receive information on the children taken to Russia… Help us take children out of occupied territories through special safe corridors. Our children need justice.”

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said the international community, in order to avoid global food shortages, had successfully brokered a treaty with Russia allowing Ukrainian grain exports to continue despite the war.

He called for a similar legal mechanism to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children.

UN General Assembly: Erdogan, Netanyahu meet for first time as relations thaw

“The world was very active,” Kostin said, referring to the adoption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Russia has since exited. “I think now it’s time for the United Nations to become united to return Ukrainian children back home.”

He added: “Any voice, any pressure, any communication… would help.”

United Nations General Assembly Russian President Vladimir Putin Olena Zelenska Ukrainian children Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin Zelenska

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s first lady at UN: help bring ‘abducted’ children home

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Power Division shares CDMP with IMF, World Bank

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories