Sep 20, 2023
World

Russia’s corvette carries out firing drills at Baltic Sea

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 10:30am

Russia’s Stoikiy corvette of the Baltic Fleet carried out firing drills at mock targets in the Baltic Sea, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The crew of the small warship conducted a series of scheduled exercises, firing at surface and air targets in a “difficult jamming environment” with the use of electronic countermeasures of a possible enemy, the ministry said.

“The sea range of the Baltic Fleet, where the exercise took place, was declared temporarily dangerous for civil shipping and aviation flights,” the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform.

Russia’s defence minister to visit Tehran on Tuesday

It was not clear when the drills took place.

The Baltic Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy is headquartered in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania, both NATO member states, on the Baltic Sea.

