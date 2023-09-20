BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023
Fire breaks out near airport, oil depot in Russia’s Sochi resort

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 10:26am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

A fire broke out early on Wednesday near the airport and not far from an oil depot in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

Mash, a Russian news channel on the Telegram messaging app, posted a video of a big column of smoke rising over the city.

Ukraine tells World Court Russia uses genocide as a pretext to destroy

It said before the fire broke out, explosions were heard.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

