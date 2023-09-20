Upcoming spell of westerly winds from 25th will help reduce temperatures

LAHORE: The ongoing rain-laden spell of westerly winds is pushing moisture fast back to the Bay of Bengal to bring a sudden change in temperature in the country, particularly the plains of Punjab, said sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

It may be noted that the monsoon weather continues until the middle of October annually. However, the present and the upcoming spell of westerly winds from 25th of September would reduce the temperatures during the wee hours and reduce the impact of feel-like during the day hours.

“There would be a reduction of five to seven degree Celsius in maximum temperature by the end of September while the feel-like phenomenon would drop to 35C from 45C,” they said.

According to the sources, the present rainy spell would shower intermittent and mild rains in plain areas. However, the duration of this spell would be extending one, they added. The city of Lahore received 190 millimeter rain on Tuesday.

Regional Director PMD Shahid Abbas said it is important to note that the current rains are not influenced by monsoon currents but the routine westerly winds, which is a good sign in terms of reducing temperatures. These two spells of westerly winds would result into substantial fall in temperatures, causing hardships for the people in general. A constant wind would keep flowing to lessen the impact of humidity, which would reduce the impact of feel-like temperature, he assured.

The present spell of rains would continue until 21st of September, followed by a fresh spell of westerly winds from 25th onwards, he said.

Accordingly, Abbas pointed out that the snail-pace change in weather would get impetus and the westerly winds would reduce maximum temperatures considerably by the start of October. The maximum temperature would reduce to 30C from the present level of 37C, he said.

The Regional Director PMD said there would not be a repeat of the hard and hot weather ahead, being experienced by the people throughout the month of August, which has witnessed 62 percent rains during the current monsoon weather comparing with the normal range during the month.

He said the PMD was expecting a long spell of hot weather at the outset of monsoon weather, however, the current and the following up spell of westerly wind would prove us wrong. They would cool down the earth on the one hand and push the moisture back to the Bay of Bengal on the other, he hoped, and added that the wind would start flowing from west to South East once the earth gets cool.

He said a drop in humidity level enhances the comfort level for the living creatures in the region, as strong is expected after rains, which was in the range of 85 percent ahead of the current rains and temperature in South of Punjab was around 48 percent. Meanwhile, he said, snowfall on hilly areas would also attract chill factor to the plain areas on a relatively faster pace.

