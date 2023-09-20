Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Faysal Bank Ltd 31.12.2023 10% Interim Cash
Dividend 15.09.2023
Pakistan 31.12.2023 200% Interim Cash
International Dividend 19.09.2023
Container Terminal Ltd
================================================================================
