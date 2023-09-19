BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia considers export duty on oil products of $250/T from Oct. 1

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:40pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s government is considering imposing export duties on all types of oil products of $250 per metric ton - much higher than current fees – from Oct. 1 until June 2024 to tackle fuel shortages, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The domestic fuel shortage in Russia - one of the world’s biggest oil producers - is due to maintenance work at refineries, infrastructure bottlenecks and a weaker rouble.

Russian news agencies first reported the potential duty hike last Friday.

The Russian energy ministry and the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak did not immediately reply to requests for comments.

The duty for light products, middle distillates and diesel currently stands at $6.4 per ton and crude oil duty and the export fees for heavy oil products were $21.4 per ton in September.

Before the possible imposition of the latest duties, under current legislation oil export charges were due to have been cancelled in January 2024.

The sources familiar with the matter also said that the hiked duty, if approved, will be fully, or partially reimbursed, to those companies that comply with quotas for supplying oil products to the domestic market, as well as with pricing.

The compensation could be awarded only to those who have a tax license and for the fuel produced at company’s own facilities.

Russian oil Russian oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Russia considers export duty on oil products of $250/T from Oct. 1

10th successive gain: rupee settles at 294.90 against US dollar

Open-market: after opening lower, rupee closes marginally stronger against US dollar

‘Mafias within Discos’ feeling the heat, says Power Division secretary

Establishment does not have prerogative to announce elections date: Bilawal

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

KSE-100 posts marginal gain amid dull trading

Visa appointments: As demand from Pakistan surges, US embassy says working to reduce wait time

Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns

India rejects Canada’s suspicions on role in Sikh leader’s murder

Read more stories