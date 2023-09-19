BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Target to hire 100,000 workers for holiday season, start promotions in October

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:21pm

Target said on Tuesday it would hire nearly 100,000 employees for the holiday season, like past two years, and offer discounts for the competitive shopping period as early as October.

The plan comes against the backdrop of predictions that sales growth during the crucial holiday period in the United States could be just half of what it was last year due to higher prices denting consumer spending and worries of a recession.

A Mastercard report on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales could rise only by 3.7% for the period beginning November through Dec. 24, compared with the 7.6% growth seen in 2022.

Last week, a report from career consultancy firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed that weaker spending coupled with increased labor costs would result in U.S. retailers hiring the lowest number of seasonal workers this year since 2008.

In 2022, Amazon.com had announced plans to hire 150,000 employees for the holiday season, while retail bellwether Walmart had said it would add 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles.

Macy’s said on Monday it would hire more than 38,000 full and part-time seasonal workers, fewer than the 41,000 workers it had announced to hire in 2022.

Target’s holiday hiring numbers have been the same as “retailers who have been facing tough (inventory theft) shrink issues” have been hiring partly also to keep the situation under control, said Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jane Hali and Associates.

Major retailers, including the big-box retailer, have warned of a hit to profit resulting from inventory theft.

In a bid to draw shoppers, Target said it would start offering items under $25 across categories, including apparel, home goods, and essentials, and host a “Deal of the Day” program from October.

The program is its response to similar shopping events at retail giants such as Amazon, which is kicking off its second Prime Day for the year on Oct. 10-11, and Best Buy, which is having a flash 48-hour sale on those days.

target US retail

Comments

1000 characters

Target to hire 100,000 workers for holiday season, start promotions in October

10th successive gain: rupee settles at 294.90 against US dollar

Open-market: after opening lower, rupee closes marginally stronger against US dollar

‘Mafias within Discos’ feeling the heat, says Power Division secretary

Russia considers export duty on oil products of $250/T from Oct. 1

Establishment does not have prerogative to announce elections date: Bilawal

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

KSE-100 posts marginal gain amid dull trading

Visa appointments: As demand from Pakistan surges, US embassy says working to reduce wait time

Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns

India rejects Canada’s suspicions on role in Sikh leader’s murder

Read more stories