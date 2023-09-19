BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

WTI price surge shuts arbitrage oil flows from US to Europe, Asia

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 04:29pm

SINGAPORE: A sudden surge in U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices that pulled Brent higher has shut off arbitrage routes for crude from the U.S. to Europe and Asia and is preventing oil from the Atlantic Basin from heading east, traders said.

The WTI price surge, driven by OPEC+ supply cuts led by Saudi Arabia and falling U.S. shale oil production, is altering global trade flows by keeping U.S. oil in the country and driving up demand and prices for other oil in Europe and Asia.

U.S. WTI crude futures jumped more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday, pulling up Brent as well and widened prompt month spreads for both contracts in backwardation.

The backwardation - where front-month prices are higher than those in future months - indicates tight supply.

Brent’s strength also widened its price spread to Middle East benchmark Dubai which hit a six-month high of $2.74 a barrel on Tuesday, LSEG data showed.

This was more than double from the previous day’s Asia close and prompted traders to cover short positions, the sources said.

“The arbitrage into Europe and Asia from the U.S. is now closed,” a Singapore-based trader said.

“I think it’s down to OPEC+ actions, they drained the U.S. by not sending oil there.”

Saudi Arabia and Russia this month extended a combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply cuts to the end of the year as part of a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, to reduce supply and support prices.

oil market oil price Brent crude oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

WTI price surge shuts arbitrage oil flows from US to Europe, Asia

10th successive gain: rupee settles at 294.90 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

‘Mafias within Discos’ feeling the heat, says Power Division secretary

Establishment does not have prerogative to announce elections date: Bilawal

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

India rejects Canada’s suspicions on role in Sikh leader’s murder

US ‘deeply concerned’ about Canada’s allegations concerning killing of Sikh leader: White House

Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns

Musk says X could charge all users ‘small monthly payment’

PKR slide has doubled capacity payments: PD

Read more stories