Pakistan

Punjab Police, Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken another good initiative for the health welfare of police officials, which will provide modern medical facilities to police martyrs and ghazis as well as in-service officials and officers.

According to the details, officials of Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation visited the Central Police Office and inked MoU with Punjab Police to provide medical facilities to police personnel. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and President Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation Abdul Majeed signed the MoU.

According to the MoU, an agreement was reached to provide free medical facilities to the police personnel at Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation Hospital in Fatehgarh area of Lahore.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the families of police martyrs and ghazis will be provided absolutely free treatment facilities.

Free emergency treatment and OPD treatment facilities will be provided to police personnel.

Dr Usman Anwar further said that 30% discount will be provided to the serving police employees for the treatment of various diseases.

Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation will provide 50% discount to policemen on tests for various diseases while 100% free treatment will be provided to policemen through health card. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar further said that medical camps will be organized in different districts with the collaboration of Punjab Police and Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation.

Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation President Abdul Majeed said that the services of Punjab Police in maintaining law and order in the society and protecting the life and properties of the citizens are commendable, that is why his organization has signed this MoU to contribute to the welfare of police employees. He added that more steps will continue in this regard.

Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other senior officers attended the event.

