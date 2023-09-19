BAFL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
BIPL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (7.79%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.53%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.82%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HBL 95.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
HUBC 83.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
OGDC 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIOC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.83%)
PPL 72.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.65%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.02%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
TRG 88.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
UNITY 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,314 Increased By 80.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
The Searle Company 
Limited (SEARLR2)              31-Aug-23         21-Sep-23         29-Sep-23        P rem. 25.00/-
==================================================================================================

