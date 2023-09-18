BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Explosives found near Judges’ Colony

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Hours after Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Islamabad Police on Sunday recovered a suspicious bag containing weapons and explosives on trail 5, near the heavily-guarded Apex Court Judges’ Colony.

The sources within ICT police, said that a suspicious bag containing three hand grenades, a pistol, two magazines, fifty bullets and a map of Red Zone buildings was seized by Islamabad Police.

A police spokesman said that the teams are inspecting the recovered arms and ammunition, adding the recovered arms includes three hand grenades, two magazines, 50 bullets, and a pistol.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court SC Islamabad police CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa Judges Colony Explosives found

Comments

1000 characters

Explosives found near Judges’ Colony

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

New CJP forms full court to hear pleas against SC Act

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Law of precedent: Lower fora bound to follow decision of higher appellate, admits FBR

Read more stories