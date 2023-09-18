Explosives found near Judges’ Colony

ISLAMABAD: Hours after Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Islamabad Police on Sunday recovered a suspicious bag containing weapons and explosives on trail 5, near the heavily-guarded Apex Court Judges’ Colony.

The sources within ICT police, said that a suspicious bag containing three hand grenades, a pistol, two magazines, fifty bullets and a map of Red Zone buildings was seized by Islamabad Police.

A police spokesman said that the teams are inspecting the recovered arms and ammunition, adding the recovered arms includes three hand grenades, two magazines, 50 bullets, and a pistol.

