Smart Village Project: Rotary Pakistan collaborates with corporate sector

ISLAMABAD: Rotary Pakistan, a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to community service, announced its collaboration with corporate and social sector organisations for the Smart Village Project, aimed at bringing sustainable development to communities across Pakistan.

The Rotary Foundation Seminar, was held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including former Rotary International President Barry Ressin, Chair of the Trustees of the Rotary Foundation for 2023-2024, Rotary International Director Faiz Kidwai, and Aziz Memon, Trustee of the Rotary Foundation. The event also witnessed the participation of a significant number of Rotarians, civil society business community and LOIN members.

The Smart Village Project, conceptualized by RID Faiz Kidwai, has been designed to address the pressing issues of climate hazards, reduce carbon emissions, and respond to recent devastating floods that have affected communities across Pakistan. This visionary initiative aims to establish twenty smart villages, comprising 2000 shelters, across the nation, with two villages already operational.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023