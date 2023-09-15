BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
DGKC 44.09 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.6%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
FCCL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.21%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.81%)
OGDC 95.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.20 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (3.98%)
PPL 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.82%)
PRL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.31%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.1%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 31 (0.68%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 98.5 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,944 Increased By 293.9 (0.64%)
KSE30 16,160 Increased By 92.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smart Village Project: Rotary Pakistan collaborates with corporate sector

Press Release Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Rotary Pakistan, a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to community service, announced its collaboration with corporate and social sector organisations for the Smart Village Project, aimed at bringing sustainable development to communities across Pakistan.

The Rotary Foundation Seminar, was held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including former Rotary International President Barry Ressin, Chair of the Trustees of the Rotary Foundation for 2023-2024, Rotary International Director Faiz Kidwai, and Aziz Memon, Trustee of the Rotary Foundation. The event also witnessed the participation of a significant number of Rotarians, civil society business community and LOIN members.

The Smart Village Project, conceptualized by RID Faiz Kidwai, has been designed to address the pressing issues of climate hazards, reduce carbon emissions, and respond to recent devastating floods that have affected communities across Pakistan. This visionary initiative aims to establish twenty smart villages, comprising 2000 shelters, across the nation, with two villages already operational.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Smart Village Project Rotary Pakistan Faiz Kidwai

Comments

1000 characters

Smart Village Project: Rotary Pakistan collaborates with corporate sector

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

Read more stories