Plan devised to launch crackdown on ‘gold mafia’

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has devised a plan to launch a massive crackdown against the gold mafia and the smugglers associated with the black business.

The plan, according to the sources, also includes measures to bring the gold dealers into the tax net while introducing a computerised system for the buying and selling of gold.

According to the sources, the government has come up with a regulatory plan which will benefit both people and the country.

Meanwhile, a major crackdown against the gold mafia and smugglers has also been initiated by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Sources revealed that a task force has been formed consisting the law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to take decisive action against the gold mafia and smugglers.

The task force aims to catch gold smugglers and mafia and prosecute them accordingly.

In this regard, the task force has prepared lists of gold smuggling mafia and smugglers.

Apart from this, the government has started work on an emergency basis to bring the gold dealers into the tax net and to computerize the buying and selling of gold, which will benefit every citizen and the country. Gold prices are already falling in the market, they added.

