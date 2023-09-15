BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
DGKC 43.86 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.05%)
FABL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.6%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.42%)
OGDC 95.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.19%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.61%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
SSGC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.13%)
TRG 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.59%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By 26.7 (0.58%)
BR30 16,251 Increased By 90.4 (0.56%)
KSE100 45,906 Increased By 256 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,147 Increased By 79.7 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Plan devised to launch crackdown on ‘gold mafia’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has devised a plan to launch a massive crackdown against the gold mafia and the smugglers associated with the black business.

The plan, according to the sources, also includes measures to bring the gold dealers into the tax net while introducing a computerised system for the buying and selling of gold.

According to the sources, the government has come up with a regulatory plan which will benefit both people and the country.

Meanwhile, a major crackdown against the gold mafia and smugglers has also been initiated by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Sources revealed that a task force has been formed consisting the law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to take decisive action against the gold mafia and smugglers.

The task force aims to catch gold smugglers and mafia and prosecute them accordingly.

In this regard, the task force has prepared lists of gold smuggling mafia and smugglers.

Apart from this, the government has started work on an emergency basis to bring the gold dealers into the tax net and to computerize the buying and selling of gold, which will benefit every citizen and the country. Gold prices are already falling in the market, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Gold caretaker government gold mafia gold dealers gold smugglers

Comments

1000 characters

Plan devised to launch crackdown on ‘gold mafia’

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

Read more stories