‘Green Framework Engagement’: Pakistan, Denmark hold inaugural meeting of joint committee

ISLAMABAD: To kick-start the implementation of the “Green Framework Engagement” between Pakistan and Denmark, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, hosted the inaugural meeting of the “joint committee”.

From Pakistan’s side, it was chaired by Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, Additional Secretary (UN&ED). The Danish side was led by Ambassador Jakob Linulf, Embassy of Denmark in Islamabad.

The Joint Committee was also attended by representatives of Pakistan’s relevant technical ministries and departments, including those at the provincial level.

“Both sides welcomed the Green Framework Engagement and resolved to take concrete steps to translate it into practical cooperation, particularly in the areas of (a) Energy Efficiency; (b) Green Transition; and (c) Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation,” according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

Pakistan and Denmark signed the Green Framework Engagement in August 2022 to deepen cooperation in the field of green and sustainable development. Subsequently, a joint Action Plan was also finalised in June 2023.

Implementation of this Framework and the Action Plan would also contribute to Pakistan’s efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023