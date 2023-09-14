BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
BIPL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
FABL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 82.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
PAEL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PIOC 83.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PPL 72.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
PRL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.24%)
UNITY 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,567 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 16,170 Increased By 12.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,662 Increased By 70.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,072 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Over 700 people tested for Nipah virus after two deaths in India

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2023 10:16am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: The southern Indian state of Kerala shut some schools, offices and public transport on Wednesday in a race to stop the spread of the rare and deadly Nipah virus, which has killed two people.

Two adults and a child were still infected in hospital, and more than 700 people were being tested for the virus, spread via contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats, pigs or people, a state health official said.

The state government on Wednesday evening said at least 706 people, including 153 health workers, were undergoing tests to check the spread of the virus. Results were awaited.

“More people could be tested …I solation facilities will be provided,” Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala, said in a statement. He asked people to avoid public gatherings in the Kozhikode district for the next 10 days.

Two infected people have died since Aug. 30 in Kerala’s fourth outbreak of the virus since 2018, forcing authorities to declare containment zones in at least eight Kozhikode villages.

“We are focusing on tracing contacts of infected persons early and isolating anyone with symptoms,” state Health Minister Veena George told reporters.

She said the virus detected in Kerala was the same as one found earlier in Bangladesh, a strain that spreads from human to human with a high mortality rate but has a history of being less infectious.

“Public movement has been restricted in parts of the state to contain the medical crisis,” she said, adding that state epidemiologists were using antivirals and monoclonal antibodies to treat three people infected, including a medical worker.

Strict isolation rules have been adopted, with medical staff being quarantined after contact with the infected.

The first victim was a small landholder growing bananas and areca nuts in the Kozhikode village of Maruthonkara, said a government official who retraced the movement of that person to track down all people he could have interacted with and the places he visited before his health started to deteriorate.

The victim’s daughter and brother-in-law, both infected, are in an isolation ward, while other family members and neighbours are being tested.

The second death followed contact in hospital with the first victim, an initial investigation has shown, but the two were not related, added the official, who sought anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

The Nipah virus was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak of illness among pig farmers and others in close contact with the animals in Malaysia and Singapore.

Outbreaks are sporadic and previous infections in South Asia have occurred when people drank date-palm sap contaminated with bat excreta.

The first victim’s native village, Maruthonkara, is situated near a 300-acre forest that is home to several bat species. During the 2018 Nipah outbreak, fruit bats from the same area tested positive for the virus.

In Kerala’s first Nipah outbreak, 21 of the 23 people infected died. Outbreaks in 2019 and 2021 killed two people.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu state announced that travellers coming from Kerala would be subjected to medical tests and those with flu symptoms would be isolated.

A Reuters investigation in May identified parts of Kerala as among the places most at risk globally for outbreaks of bat viruses, especially as extensive deforestation and urbanisation have brought people and wildlife into closer contact.

India Kerala Tamil Nadu Nipah virus

Comments

1000 characters

Over 700 people tested for Nipah virus after two deaths in India

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates further against US dollar in inter-bank

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

Read more stories