BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
BIPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
FABL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 82.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
PAEL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PIOC 83.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PPL 72.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.48%)
PRL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 45.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 87.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.08%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 4.2 (0.09%)
BR30 16,175 Increased By 17.3 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,671 Increased By 79.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,077 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)
Asian stocks climb as traders shrug off inflation surprise

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2023 10:06am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks rose on Thursday, as traders figured a small upside surprise for US inflation was unlikely to push up interest rates and turned their focus to a European Central Bank meeting later in the session.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% in early trade. Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.8% to a one-week high.

Overnight data showed higher fuel prices had lifted headline US consumer prices by the most in 14 months in August, for an annual rate of 3.7% which was a touch above expectations. Core inflation slowed to an annual 4.3%, as expected.

Treasury yields initially spiked higher, as did the US dollar, before both retraced the move.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields finished the New York session a bit more than a basis point lower and fell by a further basis point early in the Asia session to 4.24%.

Two-year yields spiked above 5%, but were last at 4.97%.

“I think markets are largely prepared for a rebound in inflation, given the rapidly rising global energy prices,” said Glenn Yin, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Group in Melbourne.

“It does feel like the highly anticipated Fed pause next week is outweighing the fact that inflation has risen at the fastest pace in more than a year.”

Fed funds futures hardly budged on the inflation data, and imply nearly no chance of a rate hike next week, and about a 45% chance of another hike by year’s end.

Also overnight chip designer Arm Holdings secured a $54.5 billion valuation, with its IPO pricing at $51-a-share at the top of the indicated range.

It begins trading on Thursday.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and futures rose 0.2% in Asia. European futures were flat.

Around Asia stock moves were mostly modest, with the Hang Seng up 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi up 0.9% and mainland Chinese markets flat.

Chinese electric vehicle stocks slipped after the EU announced a probe into their subsidies.

Hike or hold?

The euro has been supported this week by creeping expectations for the European Central Bank to hike rates on Thursday, though analysts say it may struggle for further gains.

Markets are leaning towards a hike that would take Europe’s key interest rate to a record peak and the common currency - last at $1.0739 - has traded as high as $1.0770 this week.

“Either the ECB surprises by not hiking, or they deliver a very dovish late cycle hike,” said Brent Donnelly at Spectra Markets.

“Either way, it’s not bullish euro,” he said. Elsewhere in foreign exchange markets the Australian dollar was boosted by a surge in employment in August and it rose about 0.4% to $0.6440. Interest rate expectations were little changed.

The New Zealand dollar was also firmer at $0.5941, while the dollar slipped about 0.2% to buy 147.11 yen.

The yen has mostly handed back gains made after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at the conditions for an end to negative short-term rates, as traders figure on any exit being slow and the gap with US rates remaining wide.

China’s yuan was steady at 7.2718 per dollar.

In commodity markets oil is on a tear as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend production cuts to the end of 2023.

Brent crude futures are up 30% in three months to $92.32 a barrel.

Gas markets were skittish as strikes were set to begin at production projects in Australia that account for more than 5% of global supply.

Overnight benchmark European gas prices were up 6.5%. US retail sales figures are also due on Thursday, with markets expecting to see a slowdown.

