BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM inspects Akbar Chowk Flyovers project

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, conducted a visit to inspect the ongoing construction of the Akbar Chowk flyovers project.

He closely examined the progress of the construction works and the surrounding structures.

Expressing the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow, the CM called for a heightened level of dedication towards the project. He directed to expedite the pace of work, emphasizing the need for daily updates on the progress.

Highlighting the significance of the Akbar Chowk flyover, he assured that its completion will offer a lasting solution to traffic congestion for the citizens. Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, and the contractor provided a detailed briefing on the project's advancement.

The CM announced that the Akbar Chowk flyovers project was supposed to be completed on November 25 as per the agreement but we will complete it soon. Work on the Cavalry ground project is also progressing rapidly, other development projects are also nearing completion, he said, adding: “Peco Road and other U-turns will be reviewed, redesigned or expanded. Signboards will be strategically placed on the U-turns, contributing to enhanced navigation.”

Mohsin Naqvi said that he will definitely do whatever is possible for the development and improvement of South Punjab. If there is time, we will go to other cities of South Punjab and evaluate the situation.

A lot of development projects will be completed in South Punjab. South Punjab's roads and hospitals are in a very bad condition and the quality of Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh is better than many hospitals in Lahore.

In South Punjab, some things are going well and some are bad. Good suggestions for the promotion of agriculture have come out in a consultation meeting with agricultural experts in Multan, the CM added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi Akbar Chowk Flyovers project construction works

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab CM inspects Akbar Chowk Flyovers project

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

President proposes elections be held on Nov 6, 2023

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

UK HC holds introductory meeting with CEC

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Export growth: towel makers come up with proposals

Read more stories