Punjab CM inspects Akbar Chowk Flyovers project

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, conducted a visit to inspect the ongoing construction of the Akbar Chowk flyovers project.

He closely examined the progress of the construction works and the surrounding structures.

Expressing the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow, the CM called for a heightened level of dedication towards the project. He directed to expedite the pace of work, emphasizing the need for daily updates on the progress.

Highlighting the significance of the Akbar Chowk flyover, he assured that its completion will offer a lasting solution to traffic congestion for the citizens. Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, and the contractor provided a detailed briefing on the project's advancement.

The CM announced that the Akbar Chowk flyovers project was supposed to be completed on November 25 as per the agreement but we will complete it soon. Work on the Cavalry ground project is also progressing rapidly, other development projects are also nearing completion, he said, adding: “Peco Road and other U-turns will be reviewed, redesigned or expanded. Signboards will be strategically placed on the U-turns, contributing to enhanced navigation.”

Mohsin Naqvi said that he will definitely do whatever is possible for the development and improvement of South Punjab. If there is time, we will go to other cities of South Punjab and evaluate the situation.

A lot of development projects will be completed in South Punjab. South Punjab's roads and hospitals are in a very bad condition and the quality of Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh is better than many hospitals in Lahore.

In South Punjab, some things are going well and some are bad. Good suggestions for the promotion of agriculture have come out in a consultation meeting with agricultural experts in Multan, the CM added.

