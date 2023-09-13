BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US consumer inflation ticks up in August to 3.7%

AFP Published 13 Sep, 2023 05:44pm

WASHINGTON: Consumer inflation in the United States picked up in August for a second straight month, according to government data released Wednesday, putting the heat on policymakers as they work to lower prices.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, jumped 3.7 percent from a year ago, picking up pace from July’s 3.2 percent figure, said the Labor Department. But a measurement stripping out volatile segments cooled.

All eyes are on the report, which is expected to have a bearing on the US central bank’s interest rate decision released next week.

Turkish monthly inflation jumps 3.9% in June after post-election lira drop

The Federal Reserve has lifted the benchmark lending rate rapidly since March last year to tamp down demand and sustainably lower inflation – but the current figure remains stubbornly above officials’ two percent goal.

In August, higher gasoline costs bumped up headline inflation but the “core” reading – removing the volatile food and energy components - cooled to 4.3 percent on an annual basis.

“The index for gasoline was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over half of the increase,” said the Labor Department.

While the latest report could give the Fed some pause, analysts expect it may not translate to further rate hikes.

If “core” readings continue to weaken, “that will be taken as a sign by the Fed that perhaps further tightening is not necessary,” said Gregory Daco, EY chief economist.

inflation CPI US inflation

Comments

1000 characters

US consumer inflation ticks up in August to 3.7%

Asia apparel hubs including Pakistan face $65bn export hit from extreme weather, study shows

Sixth successive gain: rupee settles at 298.82 against US dollar in inter-bank

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

‘Handful of elements’ will not be allowed to hold GB’s law and order situation hostage: Caretaker PM

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Naseem Shah ruled out of remainder Asia Cup matches with shoulder injury

Only one party knows election date: Bilawal

Oil prices extend multi-month highs on supply concerns

Read more stories