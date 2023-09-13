BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
Death toll in Libya’s Derna may double from 5,300

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 02:02pm
TUNIS: More than 5,300 bodies have been counted in the Libyan city of Derna and the toll is expected to increase significantly and may even double, a minister in the regional administration said on Wednesday, after the city was hit by catastrophic floods.

Italy to send aid to Libya after floods

The “sea is constantly dumping dozens of bodies”, Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation in the administration that runs eastern Libya, told Reuters, adding that reconstruction would cost billions of dollars.

