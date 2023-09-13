BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
DGKC 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
OGDC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
PIOC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
PPL 73.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.4%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.28%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.54%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 13.8 (0.3%)
BR30 16,197 Increased By 55.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,673 Increased By 164.5 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,113 Increased By 49.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 opens lower after weak GDP data fuels recession fears; BP drops on CEO resignation

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 01:08pm

London’s FTSE 100 opened lower on Wednesday after data showed economic output in July contracted at the fastest pace this year, sparking recessionary concerns, while shares of oil giant BP fell after its CEO resigned.

Both the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2% each in early trade.

British economic output contracted by a larger-than-expected 0.5% in July from June, data showed, worse than what economists had forecast in a Reuters poll that pointed to a contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.2%.

The GDP data underlined signs that the economy is weakening, perhaps by more than the Bank of England had expected ahead of its September policy meeting.

The sterling eased 0.4% against the US dollar after the data. Asian shares fell after Wall Street wobbled overnight, with markets bracing for key US inflation data on Wednesday, while an oil price spike stoked anxiety about persistent price pressures, complicating the interest rate outlook.

Shares of BP dropped 1.6% after the oil major said its CEO Bernard Looney resigned on Tuesday, with immediate effect, for failing to fully disclose details of past personal relationships with colleagues.

London's FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 opens lower after weak GDP data fuels recession fears; BP drops on CEO resignation

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Oil near 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Read more stories