Pakistan

Three killed in Bolan tribal clash

INP Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

BOLAN: At least three people were killed and another injured in armed clash between two tribes, Levies sources said on Tuesday.

According to details, armed men of two tribes embattled in suburban village of Bolan and fire exchange continued for about 16 hours.

In cross firing, three people were killed and another sustained injures. The deceased and injured hailed from Abro and Lehri tribes. District administration seems to be control tribal clashes and ensure rule of law as the recent fire exchange continue for over half a day.

