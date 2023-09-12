BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
BIPL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.01%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.42%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
HUBC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.5%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.07%)
PIOC 81.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
PPL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.76%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.07%)
SSGC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.83%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,574 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,194 Decreased By -109.2 (-0.67%)
KSE100 45,618 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 16,117 Decreased By -66 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 12:47pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India’s road transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday said he will propose an additional 10% tax on diesel vehicles and warned automakers of even higher levies to cripple their ability to sell such high-polluting vehicles.

Gadkari made the comments at a New Delhi automakers conference where executives of Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and foreign car companies such as Mercedes and Volkswagen were gathered.

Gadkari said he will later in the day ask the finance minister for an “additional 10%” goods and services tax on diesel vehicles to tackle problems related to pollution.

“Say bye to diesel soon, otherwise we will increase so much tax that it will become difficult for you to sell these vehicles … we have to leave petrol and diesel soon and walk on the new path of being pollution free,” Gadkari told the audience.

“People are not in the mood to listen to me soon. There should be a diversification (by companies) as soon as possible.”

The number of diesel vehicles in the world’s third-largest car market has fallen to 18% from 50% a decade ago, Gadkari said, but warned that just like India pushed through stricter fuel emission norms in the face of opposition from the industry, it will similarly drive up taxes to push out diesel vehicles.

The Indian government currently imposes a 28% tax on diesel cars and an additional so-called “cess” is levied depending on the vehicles’ engine capacity.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Indian automakers Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and Eicher Motors fell between 1.5% and 4.5%.

Tata Motors Nitin Gadkari Mahindra india minister

Comments

1000 characters

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

Open-market: rupee gains further ground, now between 296-299 against USD

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

July-August remittances post big fall

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Read more stories